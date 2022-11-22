IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

NBC News NOW

Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is set to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, over phone calls he made to state election officials after the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander breaks down what prosecutors want to know form the senator and how his testimony could impact the wider investigation into election interference. Nov. 22, 2022

    Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

