    Senate Republicans join federal marijuana legalization efforts

NBC News NOW

Senate Republicans join federal marijuana legalization efforts

02:50

Some Republicans in the Senate are joining in on support for a bipartisan bill that would expand banking services for legal marijuana businesses. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on how this could signal a shift towards legalizing marijuana at the federal level.Sept. 15, 2023

    Senate Republicans join federal marijuana legalization efforts

