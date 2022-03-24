IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Shootout leads to head-on collision in Milwaukee

03:06

Video captures a shootout between two cars ending in a head-on collision in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Police say an 18-year-old was treated at a hospital for injuries and seven other people were involved in the case, including two minors. March 24, 2022

