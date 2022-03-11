IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35

  • Former vapers explain why quitting improved their mental health

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Sleep doctor gives advice to prepare for daylight saving time

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16

  • What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17

  • Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

  • Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later

    02:00

  • Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows

    01:40

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

  • BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41

  • CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed

    00:29

  • Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years

    09:03

  • New RSV treatment shows promise in protecting babies from dangerous infections

    01:37

  • 4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

    04:43

  • TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts

    02:23

  • COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials

    02:10

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

NBC News NOW

Sleep doctor gives advice to prepare for daylight saving time

03:12

Americans will set their clocks back one hour when they go to bed this Saturday night for daylight saving time. Dr. Michael Breus, known as the sleep doctor, gives his tips on how to make the dreamy adjustment without losing any zzzs.March 11, 2022

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35

  • Former vapers explain why quitting improved their mental health

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Sleep doctor gives advice to prepare for daylight saving time

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16

  • What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17

  • Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All