Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months
06:15
Share this -
copied
As many museums contain stolen art, the Smithsonian will spend 6 months reviewing 155 million objects. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with Ngaire Blankenberg, the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, about why they are identifying ill-gotten artifacts.Jan. 14, 2022
Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism
06:52
Now Playing
Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months
06:15
UP NEXT
A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog
02:04
Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking
03:28
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases
03:13
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage