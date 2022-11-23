IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

03:32

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea from former President Trump to block the release of his personal tax records, potentially paving the way for Democrats to obtain the records before Republicans take control of the House. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains why Trump is fighting the release of his tax records and how Democrats could get access to the documents. Nov. 23, 2022

Supreme Court allows release of Trump’s tax records to House Democrats

