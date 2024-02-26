IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court to hear arguments over laws on social media censorship
  Brian Kemp condemns Biden over death of UGA student

Supreme Court to hear arguments over laws on social media censorship

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Republican-backed laws in Florida and Texas limiting the ability of social media companies to censor content based on the user’s political views. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on the implications of the decision and how it could affect social media usage.Feb. 26, 2024

