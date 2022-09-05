IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Thousands told to evacuate as Mill, Mountain Fires leave 2 dead in northern California

The neighboring Mill and Mountain Fires in rural northern California have left two people dead and thousands under evacuation orders. NBC News' Steve Patterson gives an update on the fight to extinguish the fires and the recent heatwave that is fueling them.  Sept. 5, 2022

