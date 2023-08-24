IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia

NBC News NOW

Trump expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia

02:58

Former President Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia on felony charges over alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports on recent changes to Trump's legal team and developments with other co-defendants.Aug. 24, 2023

    Trump expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia

Best of NBC News

