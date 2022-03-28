IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump probably broke the law in an effort to obstruct Jan. 6 proceedings, judge says

  • UP NEXT

    Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company

    03:49

  • Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:24

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.

    03:27

  • Body camera footage shows moments following Florida tiger attack

    01:59

  • Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces

    03:18

  • How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine

    04:55

  • Cyber security expert says Ukrainian hackers are breaking into Russian networks 

    04:25

  • Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry

    04:03

  • McCarthy on Rep. Fortenberry: 'When someone is convicted, it's time to resign'

    01:32

  • Tutors in high demand as students try to adjust from remote learning

    02:17

  • Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point'

    08:15

  • White House to allow asylum officers to determine whether immigrants can stay in U.S.

    02:40

  • What Kanye West can teach us about bipolar disorder and Black mental health

    03:25

  • Ukrainian hackers waging shadow war to expose Russian secrets

    03:48

  • Doctors and politicians pushing for Covid-era addiction treatment to be made permanent

    04:10

  • Woman charged with murder for allegedly killing two PA officers while driving drunk

    02:29

  • Fans fund blind student's March Madness trip with his father

    02:13

  • Foreign volunteers deliver vital military gear to Ukraine 

    03:01

NBC News NOW

Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

04:17

As the Georgia governor race heats up, Republican Governor Brian Kemp continues to hold a lead over former Senator David Perdue, who has the support of former President Donald Trump. NBC News' Jonathan Allen reports on why President Donald Trump's influence may be waning in the state. March 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company

    03:49

  • Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:24

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.

    03:27

  • Body camera footage shows moments following Florida tiger attack

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All