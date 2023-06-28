IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation

04:21

Former President Trump is countersuing writer E. Jean Carroll, claiming that she defamed him on television. A jury in New York found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s, but not for her alleged rape. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos has details.June 28, 2023

