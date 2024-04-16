IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two bodies identified as missing Kansas women found dead in Oklahoma
April 16, 202400:26
The Oklahoma chief medical examiner has identified the bodies of two Kansas women who went missing when they were allegedly driving through Oklahoma on their way to pick up one of the women's children. Four people have been charged with murder in the case.  April 16, 2024

