    Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

NBC News NOW

Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

04:29

The U.S. military launched retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants in Iraq after a drone attack on a U.S. base where three service members were injured, one critically. NBC News' Monica Alba reports on the heightened tension in the Middle East as Iranian-backed militants increase their military activity in the region.Dec. 27, 2023

    Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

