U.S. military putting Osprey helicopters back in service after crash that killed eight
March 9, 202403:56

U.S. military putting Osprey helicopters back in service after crash that killed eight

The U.S. military announced that the Osprey helicopter is cleared for take off just months after eight airmen were killed when a Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off of the coast of Japan. It was the fourth fatal crash of the aircraft in less than two years.March 9, 2024

