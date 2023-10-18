IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI and NYPD on high alert over security concerns in U.S.

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    U.S. to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel escalates

    02:14

  • Protests turn violent near U.S. Embassy in Beirut

    01:06

  • Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'

    01:19

  • Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’

    15:27

  • Palestinian man describes life in Gaza amid constant Israeli airstrikes

    01:33

  • Israel and Hamas deny responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital explosion

    02:35

  • Biden arrives in Israel as Gaza hospital blast overshadows trip

    06:07

  • Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?

    02:49

  • Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza

    02:40

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

    02:43

  • Protesters in Iran burn Israeli flags after Gaza hospital blast

    01:20

  • What Biden hopes to accomplish during trip to Israel

    03:33

  • Anger flares in Ramallah after reports of a deadly blast at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital

    00:40

  • 'Americans are worried': Biden meets with Netanyahu during Israel visit

    09:16

  • Biden arrives in Israel for high-stakes wartime visit

    07:51

  • Protests erupt near U.S. Embassy in Lebanon after Gaza hospital explosion

    01:40

  • Israeli military says militants' rocket caused the deadly explosion at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital

    01:15

  • U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

    01:05

NBC News NOW

U.S. to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

02:14

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. plans to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Jay Gray details how quickly the funds could arrive. Oct. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • FBI and NYPD on high alert over security concerns in U.S.

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    U.S. to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel escalates

    02:14

  • Protests turn violent near U.S. Embassy in Beirut

    01:06

  • Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'

    01:19

  • Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’

    15:27
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All