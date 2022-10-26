IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Union representing 6,000 rail workers votes against labor deal

00:59

The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen says 61% of its 6,000 members are rejecting a tentative labor deal due to a lack of paid sick days in the version provided by President Biden’s advisory team. Two of the largest rail unions still have yet to reveal the results of their elections. Oct. 26, 2022

