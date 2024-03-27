IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city
March 27, 202403:17
    Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city

Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city

03:17

A man is accused of murder after shoving a person in front of a New York City subway train during rush hour. NBC News' Steven Romo reports on how the unprovoked attack adds to fears of increased transit crimes as data shows crime has dipped in the city.March 27, 2024

