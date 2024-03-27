Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city

- Now Playing
Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city03:17
- UP NEXT
Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says00:57
Video captures man who used photo of other passenger’s ticket to board flight01:07
The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger02:23
Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs01:42
Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets02:03
MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter01:42
Deli stabbing shocks Brooklyn neighborhood01:29
Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho01:55
Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping01:53
Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 202001:13
11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother04:43
Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say03:11
Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death03:08
Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman01:09
New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 202304:50
Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents01:08
Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper01:36
Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men01:43
First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men02:35
- Now Playing
Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city03:17
- UP NEXT
Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says00:57
Video captures man who used photo of other passenger’s ticket to board flight01:07
The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger02:23
Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs01:42
Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets02:03
Play All