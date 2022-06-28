IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Dozens of migrants found dead in big-rig trailer in San Antonio

NBC News NOW

WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial set for July 1st in Russia

02:38

WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial in Russia is set to begin July 1st, more than four months after authorities at a Moscow airport said she allegedly had vape cartridges with cannabis-based oil. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the details on the case including how video was released showing Griner entering the courthouse for a pre-trial hearing. June 28, 2022

    WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial set for July 1st in Russia

    02:38
