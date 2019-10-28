Breaking News Emails

On Monday, Charles Kupperman, President Trump's former deputy national security adviser, failed to appear for his deposition in the House impeachment inquiry. After receiving a Congressional subpoena on Friday, Kupperman was told not to show up by White House lawyers who invoked “constitutional immunity.” That same day, Kupperman filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to determine whether he is required to testify.

Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent, discusses the options Congress has when a witness defies a subpoena and how Kupperman’s response could affect the potential testimony of John Bolton.

