March 15, 2019, 6:07 PM GMT / Updated March 15, 2019, 8:36 PM GMT By Jane C. Timm

2020 campaign is leaving its mark — on Bernie Sanders' head.

The Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont independent senator cut his head on the edge of a shower door, his campaign said on Friday, and visited a walk-in clinic as a "precaution."

He was given seven stitches and an otherwise clean bill of health.

"The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events," the campaign said in a statement.

Sanders, who was a Democratic contender in 2016 before running again for the 2020 nomination, is 77.