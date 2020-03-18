Bernie Sanders to 'assess' presidential bid

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to assess his 2020 presidential campaign with his supporters after losing primaries in three states Tuesday, his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement Wednesday morning.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," Shakir said following Sanders' losses in Florida, Illinois and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden, according to NBC News' projections. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”
“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” Shakir continued.
Biden swept the three states that held primaries Tuesday. He has 315 more delegates than Sanders — 1,132 to Sanders' 817. Before his victories Tuesday, Biden had a 154-delegate lead over Sanders.
Sanders did not address the results Tuesday night. The Vermont independent, who is in Washington as the Senate tries to advance coronavirus aid legislation, delivered livestreamed remarks about the crisis in the 7 p.m. hour but did not mention the primary elections.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democratic race Wednesday morning on Twitter, predicting that Sanders will drop out "soon."
Besides Biden and Sanders, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is the only other Democratic candidate left in the race, with 2 delegates.