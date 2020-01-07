Bloomberg campaign buys $10 million Super Bowl ad to target Trump

Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign locked down a 60-second ad during next month's Super Bowl that costs roughly $10 million, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
The Bloomberg campaign confirmed the ad buy, which will directly target Trump, to NBC News.
The Super Bowl, which is set for Feb. 2, will air on Fox and could be watched by more than 100 million people in the U.S. It is some of the most expensive TV ad time all year.
Inside the biggest 2020 advertising war against TrumpDec. 30, 201906:40
A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson told NBC News that when they heard reports that Trump was potentially running a 30-second Super Bowl ad, Bloomberg "opted for more impact and more time with 60 seconds."
"Mike is taking the fight to Trump," they added.
The billionaire former mayor of New York City, Bloomberg recently boosted his campaign staff to more than 800 people and has spent more than $100 million so far on advertising.
Bloomberg, a late entry to the Democratic presidential primary, is bypassing the early-voting states and instead focusing his campaign on Super Tuesday states on March 3 and states that vote later in the primary calendar.