Six candidates took the stage in Las Vegas for the ninth debate of the primary season, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, the Nevada Independent and Telemundo.
Five of the candidates, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, are old hats — but it's the first Democratic presidential debate for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who immediately came under fire.
We're fact-checking the White House hopefuls in real time.
Bloomberg touts drop in crime rate under his watch
"When I got into office, there were 650 murders a year in New York City," Bloomberg said, defending his record on stop-and-frisk. "The crime rate did go from 650, 50 percent down to 300. And we have to keep a lid on crime."
During his tenure, the murder rate in New York City — not the crime rate — dropped by roughly half, going from 649 murders in 2001 (the first year he was elected) to 335 murders in 2013 (his last year in office). But it's a stretch to credit this decline to expanded use of the stop-and-frisk strategy. The murder rate was declining a decade before he took office and continued to decline after he departed after three terms — suggesting other forces were in play. The murder rate kept falling after the program was formally ended by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014.
Studies have also struggled to find proof of a relationship between stop-and-frisk and a reduction in crime.
Did Amazon pay $0 in federal income tax in 2018?
Buttigieg claimed that big companies like Amazon and Chevron didn't pay anything in federal income tax in 2018.
"What we've got to do is level the playing field, where a company like Amazon, Chevron, is paying literally zero on billions of dollars in profits and it puts small businesses like the ones that are revitalizing my own city," he said.
That's true. Amazon paid $0 in U.S. federal income tax on more than $11 billion in profits before taxes in 2018. It also received a $129 million tax rebate from the federal government. Chevron also paid $0 in federal income tax on more than $4.5 billion in income in 2018. The company also received a federal tax rebate to the tune of $181 million.
Amazon and Chevron's low tax bill partially stems from the Trump administration's corporate tax cut from 35 to 21 percent in 2017. Companies have a long-standing practice of using tax deferral, a tax instrument that enables businesses to postpone paying taxes until a later year. When Trump decreased the tax rate, it allowed companies to defer more taxes. Amazon's low tax bill also stemmed from carryforward losses from years when the company didn’t bring in profits, tax credits for investments in R&D, and stock-based employee compensation.
Did Bloomberg oppose Obamacare in 2010?
"The mayor said, when we passed it, the signature piece of this administration, 'It's a disgrace.' They're the exact words. It was a disgrace. Look it up, check it out, 'it was a disgrace,'" Biden said of Bloomberg's stance on Obamacare.
Biden's right. Bloomberg did call the Affordable Care Act a "disgrace" in 2010, and there's video — the former vice president just put it in an online ad. The former New York City mayor's health care plan, meanwhile, includes a proposal to "build on the ACA to achieve universal health coverage."
How much did the health care industry make?
"The health care industry made $100 billion in profits," Sanders claimed, making a push for his health insurance plan, Medicare for All.
Sander's characterization of the health care insurance industry's profits are an exaggeration. The health insurance industry earned $23.4 billion in 2018, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a regulatory and standards-setting organization that includes insurance regulators across the country.
The insurance industry earned $16.1 billion in 2017.
Why did Bloomberg's administration cut back on stop-and-frisk?
Stop-and-frisk “got out of control. And when we discovered, I discovered, that we were doing many, many, too many stop-and-frisks, we cut 95 percent of it out,” Bloomberg claimed Wednesday night.
This is both misleading and false. The New York Police Department's use of the strategy stop-and-frisk during his administration didn't happen without his awareness, and the practice was scaled back significantly thanks to a 2013 court order declaring the policy unconstitutional, not Bloomberg’s change of heart.
Bloomberg, in his three terms as New York City mayor, expanded and championed stop-and-frisk — the strategy that gave police the authority to detain people suspected of committing a crime and lead to a practice of stopping mostly black and Hispanic men — right up until days before announcing he was running for president, according to a comprehensive timeline reported by The New York Times.
Is Bloomberg against raising the minimum wage?
Sanders, in a veiled shot at Bloomberg, suggested: "Maybe we can talk about a billionaire saying that we should not raise the minimum wage. Or that we should cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. If that's a way to beat Donald Trump, wow! I would be very surprised."
Bloomberg said in a 2015 interview with his own Bloomberg channel that he had "never" been in favor of raising the minimum wage. But now, as a presidential candidate, he backs raising the minimum wage to $15 minimum, according his campaign website.