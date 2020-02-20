By Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy
All eyes on Mike. Bloomberg, who qualified one day ago, debuts on the debate stage tonight with poll numbers that place him firmly in the tier of candidates trailing front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Will the other candidates on the stage be gunning for Bloomberg, for Sanders, or for someone else? Follow along with the NBC News attack tracker, which will track candidate attacks on one another throughout the debate, as well as candidate attacks on President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the ultra-wealthy and Wall Street. Follow along below.
Read NBC News' live blog of the ninth Democratic debate, and see what happened in the previous debate in our eighth Democratic debate attack tracker.