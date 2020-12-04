Obama and Pence hit Georgia campaign trail to court Senate runoff voters

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence will hold dueling rallies courting Georgia voters on Friday, seeking to drum up support in the battle for control of the Senate.

Obama is set to join 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and the two Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, for a virtual rally Friday afternoon. At roughly the same time, Pence will join Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., for an in-person rally in Savannah.

President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Valdosta with the two Republicans in the runoff, which is about a month away.

Currently, the Senate partisan divide stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Ossoff and Warnock both win their races, the Senate will be under Democratic control because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as the tie-breaking vote. If Republicans win just one of the Georgia seats, then the GOP will retain control of the chamber.

Campaigning in the state was sparse this week with the Republicans in Washington, D.C., for Senate work and the Democrats, for the most part, steering clear of in-person campaigning because of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Pence appeared earlier Friday alongside Perdue and Loeffler at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Each person sat more than six feet away from each other and was masked for the event, during which Pence called the Republican senators "leaders" and "stalwart partners in our national response" to the coronavirus. Pence also thanked them for "their consistent steady support."

The Republicans have found themselves in a bind. Trump's refusal to accept the election results limits their ability to deliver one of their most effective messages, that keeping the Senate in Republicans will serve as a check on President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Further complicating undermining some Republican efforts, Trump allies have pushed for voters not to cast ballots in the runoff election in protest of what they say was a "rigged" general election. Trump nor his allies have provided any proof of voter fraud and the state's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has vehemently defended the integrity of the election.

The president has repeatedly taken aim at Raffensperger and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who he has suggested is not doing enough to help his cause. On Friday, a Kemp spokesman tweeted that the governor would not be greeting Pence as he arrived in Savannah as originally planned "due to a family emergency."