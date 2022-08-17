Rudy Giuliani to testify before grand jury Wednesday in Georgia election interference investigation

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani is expected to testify before a grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday in the criminal investigation into possible 2020 election interference, days after being informed that he is a "target" of the probe.

Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, was ordered by a judge last week to appear in person before the grand jury handling the case. The testimony will take place behind closed doors.

Lawyers for Giuliani were told Monday that he is a “target” of the probe, attorney Robert Costello told NBC News. Initially, as part of their efforts to compel Giuliani’s testimony, Georgia prosecutors told New York courts that Giuliani was only a material witness.

The grand jury, called by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, subpoenaed Giuliani in early July as a material witness as part of its investigation into what she alleged was “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.” The subpoena alleged Giuliani made statements at legislative hearings in Georgia falsely claiming that there had been “widespread voter fraud” in the state.

A judge initially ordered Giuliani to testify after he failed to appear at a July 13 hearing to challenge the subpoena. Asked Tuesday if Giuliani would still appear before the grand jury, Costello told NBC News, “We will be there.”