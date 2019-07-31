Breaking News Emails
DETROIT — The first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate immediately exposed an ideological rift in the crowded primary field as progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren found themselves under attack from all sides on health care, the top issue for Democratic voters.
The two progressive senators, whose high position in the polls put them center stage at the historic Fox Theatre, both support Medicare for All, which would replace private insurance with a government-run system.
But the other candidates on the stage, who all favor more incremental reform that would keep private coverage while adding a new public plan as an option, opened fire on the Vermont and Massachusetts senators.
Beto O'Rourke said there was no need to be "talking about taking away peoples’ choice," Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Sanders and Warren would eliminate Detroit autoworkers' generous plans negotiated by their union; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar noted Sanders has co-sponsored public option bills in the past, even as he criticizes the idea today for not going far enough.
"We can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare-for-all, free everything, and impossible promises, that will turn off independent voters and get Trump re-elected," said former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who has spent millions of dollars of his own money on his campaign.
Meanwhile, newcomer Steve Bullock, the more moderate governor of Montana, who missed out on the first face-off in Miami, dismissed their ideas as "wishlist economics," while John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado, said "massive government expansions" would not help.
Sanders had little patience for the attacks.
"You’re wrong," he said to Delaney, before quipping to the former health care executive that he probably made money off the system. "I do know it — I wrote the damn bill," Sanders hit back after to Ryan suggested Sanders didn't understand the consequences of Medicare for All.
And to moderator Jake Tapper of CNN, Sanders snapped, "Jake, your question is a Republican talking point."
Warren too stood her ground, saying Democrats cannot win the White House "with small ideas and spinelessness."
Ten Democratic presidential candidates are debating at the CNN-hosted event in the historic Fox Theatre, but two progressive senators are center stage, vying with each other to win the left and making themselves a target of lower-polling moderates.
Delaney said that plan would take away peoples' healthcare, but Warren fired back to defend herself.
"We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone — that’s what the Republicans are about. And we should stop using Republican talking points," she said to cheers.
Also on stage for the 8 p.m. ET start will be former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is struggling to regain the momentum his campaign lost after its early days, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who raised more money than any other candidate in the last three months of the year, but whose momentum has been blunted by doubts he can appeal to black voters.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the Democratic debates
Bullock took the spot vacated by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who dropped out of the race earlier this month and touted his record winning a red state.
By a fluke of the draw used to determine the lineup, Tuesday night's stage will feature 10 white candidates in a majority-black city, while the five minority candidates in the 2020 Democratic race will go toe to toe on the second night of the debate Wednesday, along with Joe Biden, the front-runner in the polls.
The Detroit debate may be one of the last chances for a number of low-polling candidates to have a breakout moment before the bar to qualify for the next debate in September gets raised significantly, which is expected to winnow the field.
Chief among them may be Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, a former prosecutor who has a track record of winning in the upper Midwest, but who has struggled to gain attention in the crowded field.
Other candidates struggling to get notice include Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, self-help author Marianne Williamson, and moderate John Hickenlooper, the ex-governor of Colorado, who have signaled they will try to contrast themselves on Tuesday night with progressives Sanders and Warren on health care and other issues.
This article will update frequently during the debate.