Biden wins South Carolina primary, NBC News projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joe Biden got the victory his struggling campaign needed in South Carolina on Saturday night, buoyed by strong support from black voters, according to an NBC News projection.
But the former vice president still has plenty of ground to make up to reclaim his position atop the crowded 2020 Democratic field with Super Tuesday just days away.
The win for Biden, along with a projected by NBC News that he will collect 20 of the 54 delegates at stake Saturday, gives his campaign a much-needed shot in the arm ahead of Tuesday’s primaries next week, when 14 states vote.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent far time and money than Biden preparing to compete in those contests, when nearly forty percent of the delegates are at stake.
Sanders has pulled into the lead nationally after strong showings in the first three contests, prompting moderate Democrats to grow increasingly agitated that the democratic socialist would be unstoppable after Tuesday, when more than a dozen states vote, unless the rest of the field can consolidate around one alternative candidate.
Biden could now reclaim that mantle after reversing the tailspin his campaign has been in since his fourth and fifth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively, and arguing he’s the only candidate who convincingly win black voters, the most loyal base of the Democratic Party.
Biden found his stride here after turning his focus back to South Carolina, where he has decades-long political ties, appearing more comfortable and confident on the stump as he devoted an entire past week to the state while other candidates skipped ahead to future contests.
And he earned a major boost from Rep. Jim Clyburn, the most powerful Democrat in South Carolina, who endorsed Biden Wednesday and is already slated to campaign for him in neighboring North Carolina and other upcoming states.
Biden will now look to repeat his massive margins with black voters in states like Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina, which vote next week, where he’s also hoping his long slate of endorsers can tap into their own political networks to help fill gaps for Biden’s under-resourced campaign.
Biden benefited from his association with former President Barack Obama here, with 51 percent of voters overall — and 66 percent of black voters — saying they wanted a return to his policies, instead of a shift to a more liberal or conservative direction, according to NBC News exit polls.
Clyburn and other black Democratic leaders may have bailed out Biden here — half of voters said Clyburn’s endorsement was a major factor in their decision, according to NBC News exit polls — but the third-ranking House Democrat suggested the former vice president’s campaign needs a major shakeup to compete.
"We need to do some retooling in the campaign," Clyburn said on CNN. "I did not feel free to speak out about or even deal with it inside, because I had not committed to his candidacy. I have now. I'm all in. And I'm not going to sit on by, and watch people mishandle his campaign. We are going to get it right."
Biden and Sanders will both have to contend on Tuesday with Bloomberg, who skipped the first four contests, but has climbed in national polls after spending more than half a billion dollars of his own money to run ads in states that vote in March, when the majority of delegates will be at stake.
Money was not determinative in South Carolina, where California billionaire Tom Steyer became an unlikely frontrunner by building the largest campaign in the state and spending more on TV ads than anyone else.
But it did not give Steyer a win or even second-place finish here and his path forward remains even more uncertain.
The rest of the field, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig, and Minnesota Amy Klobuchar, have not invested heavily in South Carolina, a sign of their struggle with black voters nationally.
They all decamped to Super Tuesday states Saturday night as South Carolina results rolled in. Warren will be campaigning in Texas was results come in Saturday night, while Buttigieg will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, Klobuchar will be in Maine, and Sanders will be in Virginia Beach, Virginia.