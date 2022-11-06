Rick Scott doesn't rule out run for majority leader if GOP takes Senate

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, on Sunday declined to say whether he would run for majority leader if Republicans gain control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

“I’m not focused on anything except getting a majority Tuesday night,” Scott said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

After host Chuck Todd replied “that’s a non-answer,” Scott repeated his line that he is solely “focused” on Tuesday's elections.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has faced intraparty backlash after declining to support former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election. Despite Trump’s efforts to find a rival, no one has stepped forward to challenge McConnell for his leadership position but some Republicans have questioned whether Scott is positioning himself for the job.

Scott appeared to take aim at McConnell in an op-ed published in the conservative news site Washington Examiner in September. He wrote that “many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash-talking our Republican candidates.” Scott denied that he was targeting McConnell when asked by reporters.

He also caused a stir among fellow Republicans earlier this year when he broke ranks with GOP leadership by releasing a 11-point election-year agenda.

In the final weekend before the midterm elections, senators from both sides of the aisle appeared on Sunday programs to express confidence in their party's prospects of winning control of the chamber.

Republicans can “absolutely” get to at least 52 Senate seats, Scott said. “I think we have a really good shot in Arizona, I think we have a shot — a real good shot in New Hampshire.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, said on ABC News' "This Week" that he believes Democrats have a “very strong pathway” to maintaining control of the upper chamber because voters realize that Democrats are "trying to protect fundamental freedoms."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Democrats are either ahead in key races "or we are in striking distance.”