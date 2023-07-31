Anti-abortion rights group slams DeSantis on national ban

An anti-abortion rights group sharply criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday for failing to embrace a national abortion ban, an issue that has divided the GOP presidential primary field.

DeSantis did not directly answer whether he would support a federal ban on abortion in a recent interview on the Megyn Kelly show. He pledged to be a “pro-life president,” but said, “We are running on doing things that I know I can accomplish.”

“But I really believe, right now in our society, it’s really a bottom-up movement and that’s where we’ve had most success — Iowa, South Carolina, Florida,” DeSantis later added. “And I think you’re going to continue to see a lot of good battles there.”

Asked if he does not support a federal law banning abortion, DeSantis said, “I’ll always come down on the side of life. I’m proud to be pro-life and I’ll be a pro-life president.”

His comments drew the ire of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion rights group that has pushed GOP presidential hopefuls to support a national ban on abortion.

The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said in a statement that there is “a clear consensus for protecting babies in the womb at least by the point they can feel pain at 15 weeks, while allowing states to enact stronger protections.“

“The pro-life movement and the American people deserve a president who will boldly advocate this consensus and will work to gather the votes necessary in Congress,” Dannenfelser said. “Gov. DeSantis’s dismissal of this task is unacceptable to prolife voters.”

DeSantis has not taken a clear position on a federal ban after signing a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in Florida. In a CNN interview earlier this month, DeSantis also did not directly answer whether he would support a national prohibition, broadly saying he “will support pro-life policies.”

DeSantis’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Governor DeSantis delivers results and acts, especially when it comes to protecting life. He did so in Florida by signing the heartbeat bill and will be a pro-life president. He does not kowtow to DC interest groups," said Bryan Griffin, DeSantis' campaign press secretary.

"This unjustified attack on him is another example of the DC political games that have seen conservatives falter in Washington while Governor DeSantis has produced unmatched conservative victories in Florida,” Griffin added.

The clash isn’t the first time SBA Pro-Life America has weighed in on the presidential race. The group also chastised former President Donald Trump when a campaign spokesman said Trump believed the issue should be decided at the state level.

Dannenfelser called that “a morally indefensible position” and said the group would oppose any presidential candidate who did support a 15-week federal ban.

Dannenfelser later met with Trump and described the meeting as “terrific.” She said in a statement that the former president “reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.”