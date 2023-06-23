Chris Christie, jeered for criticizing Trump, tells crowd: ‘You can boo all you want'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was booed while addressing a gathering of top conservatives Friday after he accused former President Donald Trump of failing the Republican Party.

Christie, who is running to be the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee, used his address at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference to make the case for his presently anemic White House bid, touting his record as New Jersey's governor and assailing the former president's record.

"I'm running because he's let us down," Christie said of Trump, as some in the audience began to boo. Trump has not assumed responsibility for his past mistakes, Christie said, describing Trump as a failed leader unfit to serve another term in the White House.

"You can boo all you want," Christie said as the jeers grew louder.

"But here's the thing, our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do," Christie added, this time as audible clapping began to clash with the boos. "People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do."