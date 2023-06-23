IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden welcomes India’s Prime Minister Modi to White House

    01:44

  • Watch Indian PM Modi's full address to Congress

    57:44

  • Why Biden is prioritizing the U.S.' relationship with India

    02:40

  • John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe

    01:29

  • Schiff delivers floor speech ahead of GOP-backed vote to censure him

    06:21

  • Schumer discusses 'comprehensive framework' to regulate AI

    01:55

  • John Durham discusses 'sobering' report on FBI's handling of Trump-Russia probe

    08:14

  • Biden holds meeting on 'possibilities and the risks' of AI

    03:07

  • House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06

  • Supreme Court upholds law protecting Native families in adoption cases

    03:18

  • Biden praises companies using 'upfront pricing' to end junk fees

    03:06

  • GOP Rep. Mark Green announces committee investigation into Mayorkas

    01:45

  • Juneteenth becoming federal holiday shows progress of America, says Biden

    02:10

  • Biden says anecdote on government docs ‘not a reference’ to Trump

    01:32

  • Sen. Graham condemns 'irresponsible' calls for violence amid Trump indictment

    01:52

  • Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

    02:49

  • Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

    06:03

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19

  • Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe

    02:44

  • Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth

    03:06

NBC News

GOP 2024 candidates mark anniversary of overturning Roe at conference

01:51

Several Republican candidates running for president in 2024 marked the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference.June 23, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Biden welcomes India’s Prime Minister Modi to White House

    01:44

  • Watch Indian PM Modi's full address to Congress

    57:44

  • Why Biden is prioritizing the U.S.' relationship with India

    02:40

  • John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe

    01:29

  • Schiff delivers floor speech ahead of GOP-backed vote to censure him

    06:21

  • Schumer discusses 'comprehensive framework' to regulate AI

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All