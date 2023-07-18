Trump rivals step up cautious criticism on his latest legal danger

At least two of Donald Trump’s GOP primary challengers are stepping up their criticism of the former president, following Trump’s announcement that he is a target of an investigation probing efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Unlike Trump’s two recent indictments, the news has not sent Trump’s rivals rushing to his defense and slamming the Justice Department.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initially reacted to the news by saying at a press conference in South Carolina that there has broadly been “an attempt to criminalize politics.”

Asked if Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were wrong, DeSantis said, “There’s a difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things. Like, for example, I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully.”

“But to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely. And I think that we want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail,” DeSantis said, eliciting some applause from the room. “And that’s unfortunately what we’re seeing now.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted that DeSantis’ comments were “a disqualifying take from an unserious candidate in the last throes of his failed candidacy.”

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said in a statement, “I would have made very different judgments than President Trump did, but a bad judgment is not a crime.”

Ramaswamy did go on to say, “It’s a mistake to say he was responsible for Jan. 6. The real cause was systematic and pervasive censorship in the lead-up to those events.” And he also issued another statement later in the day, calling a pending indictment “arguably the most dangerous of all to our Constitutional Republic.”

Those statements are departures from their reactions to Trump’s other recent indictments.

In late March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a hush-money case, alleging that Trump made illegal payments to an adult film star to hide an extramarital affair during his 2016 campaign. And in June, Trump was indicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents.

DeSantis reacted to both indictments by decrying the “weaponization” of the justice system. Ramaswamy also committed to pardoning Trump after the classified documents indictment, warning that the country “cannot devolve into a banana republic.”

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley once again criticized Trump’s legal troubles broadly as distractions, rather than speaking to Trump’s actions themselves.

“It’s just going to continue to be a further and further distraction,” Haley told Fox News on Tuesday. “And that’s why I’m running is because we need a new generational leader. We can’t keep dealing with this drama.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also weighed in on news that Trump is a target of the investigation, though he has stood out from the rest of the primary field as a consistent Trump critic. After Trump was indicted in the hush-money case, Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out of the race, which he reiterated on Tuesday.

“While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that he is the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of Jan. 6 were our democracy, our rule of law, and those Capitol Police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

“Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put the country over themselves would suspend their campaign for President of the United States immediately,” Hutchinson added. “It is disappointing that Donald Trump refuses to do so.”