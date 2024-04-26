Steven Spielberg’s latest project: Providing strategy for the Biden campaign

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Steven Spielberg is working with President Joe Biden's re-election campaign to provide strategy for the Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News on Friday.

Spielberg, a longtime support of Biden, has already actively participated in meetings with convention organizers for the August event, the source said. He does not currently have plans to create a film portions for this summer’s events, according to the source, though he did produce a film for then-President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008.

Puck first reported on Spielberg's involvement.

The famed director previously appeared at a Biden campaign fundraiser in the Los Angeles area in December that included Barbra Streisand, director Rob Reiner, recording industry magnate David Geffen and others.

Spielberg’s friend and former DreamWorks business partner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, is also a co-chair of the Biden campaign. Katzenberg also hosted a fundraising meeting at his home during the campaign's December push in the greater Los Angeles area.

The Biden campaign is separately in discussions with Obama about appearing alongside his former running mate at a Los Angeles fundraiser in mid-June, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The fundraiser, first reported by Axios, is expected to feature Katzenberg and George Clooney as hosts, that source said.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment about the campaign’s upcoming plans.

The star-studded event would be a sequel of sorts to the high-profile fundraiser held last month at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, which featured Biden and Democratic predecessors Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

That event, hosted by actor and comedian Mindy Kaling and moderated by late night host Stephen Colbert, raised more than $26 million, according to the Biden campaign.

The Biden campaign and its affiliated fundraising groups raised $90 million in March, nearly matching what they raised in the first two months of the year combined.