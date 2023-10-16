NBC News to host the third Republican presidential primary debate

NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami on Nov. 8.

The debate, to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the television, streaming and digital platforms of NBC News, including streaming on NBCNews.com.

The moderators and the format will be announced later.

Seven candidates were onstage at the second debate in California last month. It is not clear how many will qualify again, because the Republican National Committee has raised the polling and donor thresholds for the third contest.

To qualify, candidates must have campaign contributions from at least 70,000 unique donors. They must also register at least 4% in two national polls or in one national poll and one early-state poll that meets the RNC's polling requirements. Qualifying candidates must also pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee.

Former President Donald Trump, who remains the front-runner in the polls, did not attend the first two debates. His campaign has called for all future debates to be canceled so the RNC can "refocus its manpower and money" on defeating Democrats in 2024.

Rebecca Blumenstein, the president of editorial for NBC News, said that NBC News has "a long history of fostering conversations with the leaders that seek to shape domestic politics and foreign policy" and that it looks forward to "continuing our leading reporting on the 2024 presidential race and spotlighting the issues that matter most to voters as they head to the polls."

The RNC selected Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition as debate partners. RNC streaming partner Rumble will also livestream the debate.

Former Sen. Norm Coleman of Minnesota, the chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition, pointed to the importance of discussing foreign policy in a statement about the debate.

“As the horrific events of the last week have unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role," he said. "American strength and American resolve — and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world — are more important than ever.”

Carrie Budoff Brown, NBC News’ senior vice president of politics, said presidential debates “can be instrumental in shedding light on the issues that matter most to voters,” adding the network has a history of “producing substantive and thoughtful debates and we look forward to asking the questions that are on the minds of Republican voters.”