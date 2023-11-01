Alaska man charged with threatening to kidnap a U.S. senator

An Alaska man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and injure a U.S. senator, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week.

Arther Charles Graham was arrested Monday in his hometown of Kenai, Alaska, in connection with one criminal count. He is being held in Anchorage and has a detention hearing set for Friday.

No lawmaker was named in the court documents, but the unsealed filings refer to the senator as “she.” Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only female senator from Alaska. NBC News has reached out to her office for comment.

According to court documents, in a message sent through a congressional website last month, Graham wrote about soon facing eviction and told the senator that he wanted to "hunt you down, cut the flesh off your body and wear your skin like clothes."

"I’ll live inside of YOU," he allegedly wrote, " I may as well because I ain’t got nowhere else to live.”

An FBI agent said in court documents that a subpoena for the email listed in the submission form on the website led investigators to Graham, who had allegedly used a different phone number and address in his message to the senator.

Court documents state that Graham also "admitted" this month to sending the email to the senator during an interview at his home with investigators.

A court document unsealed Tuesday did not list an attorney for Graham.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Graham's arrest comes amid a rising tide of charges stemming from threats of violence aimed at public officials.

A Nevada man was arrested last week and charged after allegedly leaving a series of antisemitic, profanity-laced voicemails at the office of Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a prominent Jewish voice in support of Israel following Hamas' attacks this month.

In another case this week, an Alabama man was charged in connection with threatening Fulton County officials involved the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies. Trump and most of his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.