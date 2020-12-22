Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat, first Latino to represent the state

WASHINGTON — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he has chosen California’s secretary of state, Alex Padilla, to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in as vice president next month.

Padilla will be the first Latino senator to represent the state.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic. He will be a Senator for all Californians,” Newsom said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Newsom said that Padilla, a Democrat, worked his way from “humble beginnings” with parents who were Mexican immigrants, to the halls of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Los Angeles City Council and the state Senate.

“Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol as California’s next United States Senator, the first Latino to hold this office,” Newsom said.

Padilla, 47, said in a statement that he is “honored and humbled” by Newsom’s decision.

“From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you,” he said. “We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind.”

Padilla has served as California’s secretary of state since 2015. He was considered by many Democrats in the state a shoe-in for the job, given that he and Newsom have known each other for decades.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the state’s senior senator, also publicly said earlier this month that she wanted the governor to choose Padilla.

"I know him. And my sense is that he's going to represent California very well. And he's someone I'd be very happy to work with and also bring Hispanic representation to the Senate for the first time," Feinstein said on Capitol Hill in early December.

Padilla can hold the seat until Harris’ term ends in 2022.