GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville disputes defining white nationalists as racist

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., doubled-down on his belief that a white nationalist is simply "an American," taking issue with a CNN host's assertion that all white nationalists are, by definition, racist.

Tuberville made the comments in an interview on CNN's "The Source" with host Kaitlan Collins when asked to clarify remarks he made in a radio interview in May in which he appeared to defend white nationalists by suggesting they should not be barred from serving in the military.

"First of all, I'm totally against any type of racist," Tuberville said Monday, adding he was a football coach for 40 years and was around many people of color during that time.

The senator accused Democratic lawmakers of engaging in "identity politics" by using the term "white nationalist" as "just another word that they want to use other than racism."

Collins, however, pressed Tuberville again on whether he believes white nationalists should be able to serve in the U.S. military.

"If people think that a white nationalist is racist, I agree with that," Tuberville said.

"A white nationalist is someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races," Collins replied.

Tuberville took issue with her definition, saying it was just "some people's opinion."

"My opinion of a white nationalist — if somebody wants to call them a white nationalist — to me, is an American. It's an American," he said. "Now, if that white nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against anything that they want to do, because I am 110% against racism."

Tuberville then said, "If you’re going to do away with most white people in this country out of the military, we got huge problems."

Collins said that people weren't advocating getting rid of "people who are white," but simply white nationalists. Tuberville responded that they were people "that have a few, probably different beliefs."

"Now, if racism is one of those beliefs, I'm totally against it," he added. "I am totally against racism."

Collins again stated that a white nationalist is racist.

"Well, that's your opinion. That's your opinion," he said. "If it's racism, I'm totally against it."

Tuberville's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.