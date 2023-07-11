Marines without Senate-confirmed leader for first time since 1859 after GOP senator blocks nominee

For the first time in more than 150 years, the U.S. Marine Corps is operating without a Senate-confirmed commandant.

The position was vacated Monday when Gen. David H. Berger, who assumed the top role in July 2019, stepped down from the post which is limited to four years.

The Senate's attempt to vote on a nominee to succeed Berger was blocked Monday by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, whose monthslong opposition to the Pentagon's abortion travel policy has held up dozens of military nominations.

The delay in confirming Berger's successor marks the first time the the Marine Corps will be without a Senate-confirmed commandant in 164 years.

For now, Gen. Eric Smith will take over as acting commandant.

During a ceremony Monday for Berger — the Marine Corps' 38th commandant — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged the Senate to act.

"You know, it's been more than a century since the U.S. Marine Corps has operated without a Senate-confirmed commandant," Austin said.

“Our military families give up so much to support those who they who serve, so they shouldn’t be weighed down with any extra uncertainty. We have a sacred duty to do right by those who volunteer to wear the cloth of our nation," he added. "I am also confident that the United States Senate will meet its responsibilities.”

Berger also called on the Senate to take action.

"We need the Senate to do their job so that we can have a sitting commandant that's appointed and confirmed," he said.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed, D-R.I., sought a vote Monday on Smith's nomination.

“We are in a situation where just pure obstinacy is inhibiting our soldiers,” Reed said on the Senate floor, accusing those delaying Smith’s confirmation of turning military officers into “political pawns.”

Tuberville, who for months has been using a procedural tactic to slow promotions that are typically approved through unanimous consent, objected to Reed's move, citing the Defense Department’s abortion policy.

“This is my 11th time to stand up here and keep harping on the fact that we need to do something about this new policy that the secretary of Defense has passed down and passed to the military,” Tuberville said, while arguing that the delay of Smith’s confirmation “has minimal effect of the ability to lead.”

A Pentagon spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, told reporters Monday that 265 general and flag officer nominations have been submitted and are currently impacted by Tuberville's hold.

Tuberville’s tactics have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans. When reached for comment Monday, a spokesperson for Tuberville referred to the senator's floor remarks.

The Pentagon has defended its abortion travel policy, saying it provides service members and their dependents the ability to obtain reproductive care that may no longer be available to them as states roll back abortion protections in the wake of last year's reversal of Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court.