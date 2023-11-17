House Ethics chairman files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress 

WASHINGTON — House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., filed a resolution on Friday morning to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress.

The resolution comes a day after the committee released a scathing report that concluded there is “substantial evidence” Santos “violated federal criminal laws,” including using campaign funds for personal purposes and filing false campaign reports.

“The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion,” Guest said in a statement on Friday. “So, separate from the Committee process and my role as Chairman, I have filed an expulsion resolution.”