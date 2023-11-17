IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Nov. 17, 2023, 2:56 PM UTC
Congress

House Ethics chairman files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress 

The resolution comes a day after the committee released a scathing report that concluded there is “substantial evidence” Santos “violated federal criminal laws."
House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill
Rep. George Santos leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol on Oct. 12, 2023.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Rebecca Kaplan, Kyle Stewart and Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., filed a resolution on Friday morning to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress.

The resolution comes a day after the committee released a scathing report that concluded there is “substantial evidence” Santos “violated federal criminal laws,” including using campaign funds for personal purposes and filing false campaign reports.

“The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion,” Guest said in a statement on Friday. “So, separate from the Committee process and my role as Chairman, I have filed an expulsion resolution.”

