Jan. 6 committee announces another public hearing next week

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection will hold a public hearing next Tuesday to present evidence related to the Jan. 6 attack.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. ET, according to an advisory the committee sent out Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the committee delayed one of its hearings last week to give the committee more time to prepare and as they continue to learn more information.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a panel member, previously previewed the committee's plans during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The next couple of hearings will cover the run-up to Jan. 6, the marshaling of this mob that appeared on the mall that day, and the attack on the Capitol,” Schiff said last week ahead of the committee's June 28 hearing.

