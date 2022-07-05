IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jan. 6 committee announces another public hearing next week

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. ET, NBC News confirmed. 
Members of the media wait for the arrival of Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, prior to the sixth public hearing to investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol, on June 28, 2022.
By Zoë Richards

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection will hold a public hearing next Tuesday to present evidence related to the Jan. 6 attack.

The announcement comes after the committee delayed one of its hearings last week to give the committee more time to prepare and as they continue to learn more information.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a panel member, previously previewed the committee's plans during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The next couple of hearings will cover the run-up to Jan. 6, the marshaling of this mob that appeared on the mall that day, and the attack on the Capitol,” Schiff said last week ahead of the committee's June 28 hearing.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.