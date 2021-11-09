Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany and other top ex-Trump aides

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas on Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked in the Trump administration, including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller.

McEnany had been serving as White House press secretary on the day of the riot, a position she held from April 2020 until Trump left office. Miller, who was a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, spread erroneous information about voter fraud in the 2020 election and was involved in efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome, according to the committee.

Others subpoenaed on Tuesday included Nicholas Luna, a personal assistant to Trump; Molly Michael, a special assistant to Trump; Ben Williamson, a deputy assistant to Trump and senior adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Christopher Liddell, a former White House deputy chief of staff; John McEntee, a former White House personnel director; Keith Kellogg, who served as former Vice President Pence's national security adviser; Cassidy Hutchinson, a special assistant to Trump for legislative affairs; and Kenneth Klukowski, a former senior counsel to assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

"We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee’s investigation as we work to get answers for the American people," said Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. in a statement.

In the committee's letter to McEnany, it said the investigation and public accounts have "revealed credible evidence of your involvement in the events within the scope of the Select Committee's inquiry."

The letter pointed to public statements made by McEnany while she was White House press secretary, citing a press conference after the election. "You claimed that there 'very real claim' of fraud that the Trump re-election campaign was pursuing, and said that mail-in voting was one that 'we have identified as being particularly prone to fraud,'" the committee wrote.

The fresh batch of subpoenas comes only a day after the select committee issued subpoenas to six former Trump administration and campaign officials: Bill Stepien, Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager; Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser; Angela McCallum, a campaign aide; John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who was reported to have advised Trump and others in the administration; Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser; and Bernard Kerik, an adviser who the committee said used Washington, D.C., hotels as "command centers" for the campaign's election strategy.

The panel has already issued subpoenas to dozens of people in its investigation so far. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s ranking member, said last week that the panel had at that point interviewed more than 150 people.

Meanwhile, Trump attempted late Monday to block the National Archives from releasing a trove of documents to the committee on Friday. A federal judge denied his emergency request.

In response to Tuesday's round of subpoenas, Trump repeated his false election fraud claims in a statement saying the Jan. 6 committee is studying the "PROTEST when it should be studying the Fraudulent Election that led to the protest."

"As the LameStream Media knows, the facts are there for all to see!"