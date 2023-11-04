House Speaker Mike Johnson greets official Washington in a honeymoon period that's likely to be brief

WASHINGTON — One of the most unassuming and unrecognizable lawmakers in Congress, Rep. Mike Johnson was thrust into the eye of the storm when he won the speaker’s gavel last week.

Suddenly, the low-key Louisiana Republican who was elected in 2016 found himself being trailed by a large security detail, holding one-on-one meetings with world leaders and dealing with two wars and another potential government shutdown. Tourists in the Capitol asked to take photos with the once-obscure backbencher.

“I’m from Louisiana, so I describe everything in either football or hurricane metaphors,” Johnson said when asked by NBC News how his life had changed. “Let me say, this is like an F5 hurricane.”

In a building full of political landmines, Johnson successfully navigated — and survived — his first full legislative week as speaker of the House. He got through his first news conference with no gaffes or viral exchanges; fielded a slew of questions from Senate Republicans on everything from foreign aid to government funding during a private meeting; and shepherded an Israel-only aid package through the lower chamber that united Republicans and divided Democrats.

Johnson, however, has pushed all of the heavy lifting until later.

There are just two weeks left before another government shutdown and Johnson will eventually have to govern by negotiating with President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and risk infuriating the right wing of his party to keep the government open and deliver aid to Ukraine and Israel.

“He’s testing his wings. He’s a fledgling out of the nest,” Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said of Johnson's start as speaker. “But he is the leader of a very powerful coalition of Republican House members.”

Before he was catapulted into the speaker’s office, Johnson held the role of GOP conference vice chairman, the No. 7 leadership job behind bigger names like Reps. Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer and Elise Stefanik. His low-ranking post and short stint in the House meant that Johnson was a virtual unknown among the Washington power players he now must negotiate with: Biden, Schumer, Senate Republican Mitch McConnell and Cabinet secretaries.

Johnson has spent his first 10 days as speaker introducing himself to official Washington. He met Biden for the first time as speaker last week at the White House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid him a visit in his office on Tuesday, followed by meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Unlike his predecessor's famously chilly relationship with Biden and his administration, Johnson appears to be trying for a good first impression. “Very positive meeting. I really appreciate the opportunity,” Blinken said as he left the speaker’s office.

But Johnson’s honeymoon period, Republicans acknowledge, likely will be short-lived.

“As a guy who’s been married for 52 years, everybody comes out of a honeymoon at some point,” said Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., who also is a key appropriator. “But I think what you saw over the last week is how much support he commands.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster a month ago and the no-holds-barred battle to replace him ripped House Republicans apart. But multiple lawmakers interviewed for this article said Johnson, who received unanimous support for speaker, has been a unifying force in a GOP Conference that just days earlier had been in an all-out civil war.

“There’s a real sense of peace that came over the whole conference,” said Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. “I think he’s shown you can be conservative and kind. … Call it ‘Johnsonian’ — he’s a little different than Lyndon.”