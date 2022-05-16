Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he had minor stroke during speech

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said he suffered a minor stroke while delivering a speech in the western part of his state earlier over the weekend.

In a statement Sunday night, the 63-year-old Democrat said he did not suffer long-term damage and, after a few days' rest, will head back to work.

During the speech, details of which were not available, he said he had lightheadedness and neck pain.

Van Hollen indicated it was enough to prompt a visit to George Washington University Hospital, where an attending physician recommended a follow-up evaluation upon his return home to nearby Kensington, Maryland.

"Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head," Van Hollen said in the statement.

He said taking a few days off for "observation" was recommended by doctors. "Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident," he said.

The senator is running for reelection without formidable opposition.

In neighboring Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said earlier Sunday that he had suffered a stroke and would "take a minute" from campaigning to make what he said would be a full recovery.

With two days until the Pennsylvania Senate primary, Fetterman is the leading Democrat in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat.