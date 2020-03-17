Senate Democrats have prepped third coronavirus aid package

WASHINGTON — As Congress and the White House are already eyeing a third aid package to address the coronavirus outbreak, Senate Democrats have prepared their own package that would cost at least $750 billion.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to present it to his Democratic caucus during a powerpoint during a tele-lunch they are having Tuesday.
He plans to “explain the contrast to the GOP’s expected proposals of industry bailouts and tax cuts,” a senior Democratic aide said.
Republicans want to take the lead on this next phase because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats set the agenda for the first two phases of coronavirus aid. But Schumer, knowing any bill in the Senate requires 60 votes to reach final passage, is attempting to assert his priorities.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is preparing an aid package that is expected to total $850 billion, according to two administration officials.
Separately, the Office of Management and Budget is also preparing a much smaller request that could be at least $10 billion to submit to Congress.