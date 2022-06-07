Senate gun negotiators hit a snag on background checks

One of the remaining sticking points for Senate negotiators trying to get a deal this week on gun violence legislation: how big to go on background checks for gun sales.

At issue is whether to add waiting periods for young people purchasing firearms and to enable the FBI to conduct background checks on their juvenile records, two people close to the Senate talks told NBC News on Tuesday.

"It's hard to figure out how to do it right," one person said.

That’s a narrower approach than earlier legislation aimed at expanding background checks, including a decade-old bill written by two Senate negotiators — Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa. — that would require background checks for gun shows and internet sales.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the lead GOP negotiator, has been pitching his colleagues and the public on a proposal that would place records for juveniles — ages 18 to 21 — in the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Checks System, or NICS.

The shooter that targeted Black shoppers and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, was 18 years old; so was the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Cornyn’s home state. Both used AR-15-style rifles in the attacks.

“I think if this young man’s background had been part of the background check system, nobody would have ever believed that he should buy firearms,” Cornyn said Tuesday of the Uvalde shooter. “But because when he turned 18, essentially everything that happened before he was 18 was not available to the background check system, he was able to pass it."

Juvenile criminal and mental health records are typically sealed and not accessible when the FBI conducts a standard background check for firearms purchases for adults. Cornyn wants to change that, and has been discussing his proposal in detail with his Democratic counterpart in the talks, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, as well as two other negotiators, Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Cornyn, Murphy and Sinema worked through some of their issues during a two-hour dinner meeting Monday night. Negotiators are hoping to announce a deal by the end of the week, though talks could slip into next week.

But others in the bipartisan group are not happy about efforts to pare down the background checks portion of the gun reform package.

In the wake of another school massacre, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut that left 26 dead, Manchin and Toomey successfully negotiated a bipartisan deal to expand background checks. But facing opposition from the NRA, the bill fell six votes short of defeating a GOP filibuster in the Senate.

"I come from a gun state and I’m big supporter of the Second Amendment," Manchin said Tuesday, "but for all my law-abiding gun owners and gun friends that I go with all the time shooting and we would go hunting ... there’s not one of them that felt it was unreasonable that they should get a background check if they’re going to sell their gun to somebody didn’t know."

Toomey said he did not want to "accept that premise" that negotiators had moved on from the Toomey-Manchin bill.

Tillis, however, said he is on board with the Cornyn plan, noting that juveniles are arrested for roughly 45,000 violent crimes each year, crimes that usually do not appear in the federal background checks system.

"It’s reasonable to be able to look at those records and determine whether or not if they had been committed as an adult, they would have been a disqualifying event," Tillis said.

Others areas that the group of bipartisan negotiators are looking at include incentives for states to pass so-called red flag laws and more funding for mental health and school security.