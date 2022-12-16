IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Senate sends Biden military bill that would lift Covid vaccine mandate for troops and authorize more Ukraine funding

The $858 billion legislation would allow for more security spending on Ukraine and Taiwan and authorize a 4.6% pay increase for U.S. troops.
A U.S. Army soldier prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines at Miami Dade College North Campus in North Miami, Fla., on March 10, 2021.
A U.S. Army soldier prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines in North Miami, Fla., on March 10, 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Zoë Richards

The Senate on Thursday passed a massive military policy bill that would direct the Defense Department to lift a Covid vaccine mandate for service members and authorize $858 billion in defense spending.

The National Defense Authorization Act, the annual bill that authorizes Pentagon spending and policies, cleared the Senate in a 83-11 vote. Five Republicans and six Democrats opposed the measure.

It passed the House in a 350-80 vote last week.

The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bipartisan bill authorizes funding for Taiwan and Ukraine and a 4.6% pay increase for troops. It also would do away with the military vaccine mandate, a Republican priority. Democratic leaders allowed for the new Covid language in an effort to ensure timely passage of the bill.

A GOP-backed amendment that pushed for scrapping the vaccine mandate immediately instead of waiting several weeks failed to meet the 60-vote threshold needed for adoption in the Senate.

A separate amendment, offered by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sought to overhaul the process for authorizing energy and infrastructure projects, known as permitting reform to the the authorization bill. It also fell short of the 60-vote threshold.

Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.

Frank Thorp V and Julie Tsirkin contributed.