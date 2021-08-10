Senate to vote on massive infrastructure package that is centerpiece of Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — The Senate will vote Tuesday on a sweeping $550 billion infrastructure bill that would make a huge investment in the nation’s roads, public transit, water and broadband.

Passage will mark a victory for President Joe Biden, who made rebuilding the nation's infrastructure the centerpiece of his campaign and who told the American people he could help usher in a new era of bipartisan cooperation.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate after it was able to clear several procedural hurdles. The bill would go next to the House, where it faces some Democratic skepticism. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said the bill will not get a vote until the Senate passes a separate multitrillion-dollar package of safety net measures.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Senate Democrats on Monday that they will “immediately move” to pass the budget resolution that will allow their party to craft a $3.5 trillion social safety net bill.

Senators stayed in session over the weekend, delaying their August recess, trying to come to an agreement. Lawmakers fought over amendments and faced opposition from Republican senators, citing the bill's effect on the deficit, which stalled the final vote.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated last week that the bill would add $256 billion to the budget deficit over a 10-year span.

The bill lead authors — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio — disagreed with that assessment and said it would be fully paid for.

They argued the “CBO is limited in what it can include in its formal score,” and argued that additional economic growth and revenue as a result of the investments would cover the cost.

The legislation is popular. A Quinnipiac poll found that 65 percent of Americans support it, while 28 percent oppose it.

The package was a product of more than a month of negotiations between a group led by five Democrats and five Republicans. The vote capped off a lengthy amendment process where scores of senators — including some who voted to filibuster the bill — were given an opportunity to shape it.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the bill shows that an often-broken Senate can still function.

“I think it's extremely important,” he said in an interview. “It’s important for us, not just for the American people.”