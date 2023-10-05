Trump considering visiting the Capitol amid race for speaker, GOP sources say

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the U.S. Capitol early next week, as House Republicans consider who should be the next speaker, two GOP lawmakers and two Trump allies confirmed to NBC News.

The former president, who has not set foot on Capitol grounds since prior to the Jan. 6 riot, is considering making an appearance in an effort to “unify the party,” according to one Republican lawmaker who discussed the possibility with a member of Trump’s inner circle Thursday morning.

The news site, The Messenger, first reported the possibility of Trump's visit.

Former President Donald Trump at court in New York on Wednesday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

While a small handful of Republican lawmakers have suggested Trump himself should serve as the next speaker, the former president said Wednesday his focus is on reclaiming the White House, and the two Republican lawmakers said they don’t believe he’s seriously interested in the position.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump wrote he “will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made.”

But Trump also reposted GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's post that he should be the next speaker.

The U.S. Constitution does not require that a House speaker be a member of the House, but no non-member has ever been elected to the post. In protest votes, House members have cast votes for individuals who are not lawmakers before, but no serious effort has ever been undertaken by someone who isn't a representative.

What Trump would hope to accomplish by visiting the Capitol amid an intraparty fight is an open question. While some of the sources cautioned that Trump could still opt not to go, they agree it’s still a real possibility.