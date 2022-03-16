Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional virtual address to members of Congress on Wednesday in which he pleaded for more U.S. aid in his country’s fight against Russia and told President Joe Biden, “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.” Read his full remarks:
Zelenskyy full speech: Ukrainian president implores Congress for aid, asks Biden ‘to be the leader of peace’
In his remarks, which evoked touchstone moments in U.S. history, Zelenskyy called for additional aid, the implementation of a no-fly zone, and a new security alliance.