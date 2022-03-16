IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zelenskyy full speech: Ukrainian president implores Congress for aid, asks Biden ‘to be the leader of peace’

In his remarks, which evoked touchstone moments in U.S. history, Zelenskyy called for additional aid, the implementation of a no-fly zone, and a new security alliance.
Image: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Virtually Addresses Congress On Current Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.J. Scott Applewhite / Pool via Getty Images
By NBC News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional virtual address to members of Congress on Wednesday in which he pleaded for more U.S. aid in his country’s fight against Russia and told President Joe Biden, “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.” Read his full remarks:

